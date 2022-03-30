Community, (CTBI) Falls 2.40% on March 30

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange CTBI - Market Data & News Trade

Shares of Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: CTBI) lost 2.40% Wednesday.

As of 11:53:02 est, Community, is currently sitting at $41.66 and has moved $1.02 per share.

Community, has moved 0.75% over the last 30 days and has moved YTD 1.63% based on the prior day’s close.

The company anticipates its next earnings on 2022-04-20.

About Community Trust Bancorp, Inc.

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc., with assets of $5.1 billion, is headquartered in Pikeville, Kentucky and has 70 banking locations across eastern, northeastern, central, and south central Kentucky, six banking locations in southern West Virginia, three banking locations in northeastern Tennessee, four trust offices across Kentucky, and one trust office in Tennessee.

