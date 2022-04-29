Community Bank System, (CBU) Falls 3.09% for April 29

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange CBU - Market Data & News Trade

Today, Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) was down $2.05 to close Friday at $64.40.

The company opened at $66.15 and shares fluctuated between $66.53 and $64.19 with 873,113 shares trading hands.

Community Bank System, is averaging 227,499 shares traded over the last 30 days. They have shed 10.24% YTD.

Community Bank System, is set to release earnings on 2022-07-25.

About Community Bank System, Inc.

Community Bank System, Inc. operates more than 230 customer facilities across Upstate New York, Northeastern Pennsylvania, Vermont, and Western Massachusetts through its banking subsidiary, Community Bank, N.A. With assets of over $13.8 billion, the DeWitt, N.Y. headquartered company is among the country's 125 largest banking institutions. In addition to a full range of retail, business, and municipal banking services, the Company offers comprehensive financial planning, insurance and wealth management services through its Community Bank Wealth Management Group and OneGroup NY, Inc. operating units. The Company's Benefit Plans Administrative Services, Inc. subsidiary is a leading provider of employee benefits administration, trust services, collective investment fund administration and actuarial consulting services to customers on a national scale.

