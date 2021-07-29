Communications Systems, (JCS) falls 1.43% to Close at $6.88 on July 28

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange JCS - Market Data & News Trade

Communications Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: JCS) shares fell 1.43%, or $0.1 per share, to close Wednesday at $6.88. After opening the day at $7.00, shares of Communications Systems, fluctuated between $7.05 and $6.82. 52,829 shares traded hands an increase from their 30 day average of 21,370. Wednesday's activity brought Communications Systems,’s market cap to $64,124,868.

About Communications Systems, Inc.

Communications Systems, Inc., an IoT intelligent edge products and services company, provides network infrastructure and services for global deployments of enterprise and industrial networks. CSI operates under its Electronics & Software and Services & Support operating segments. Electronics & Software segment provides smart, flexible solutions at network edge, by giving customers the ability to easily provision and proactively manage their networks with actionable insights about their edge devices and connected end points, thereby minimizing the administrative burden of the operator. Services & Support segment provides fully managed services for all aspects of design, deployment, support and maintenance of customer networks. With partners and customers in over 50 countries, CSI has built a reputation as a reliable global innovator focusing on quality and customer service.

Visit Communications Systems, Inc.’s profile for more information.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

To get more information on Communications Systems, Inc. and to follow the company’s latest updates, you can visit the company’s profile page here: Communications Systems, Inc.’s Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don’t forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is provided by IEX Cloud as of 8:05 pm ET on the day of publication.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer