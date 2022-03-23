CommScopempany (COMM) Loses 2.68% for March 23

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange COMM - Market Data & News Trade

Today, CommScope Holding Company Inc (NASDAQ:COMM) fell $0.23 to finish the day Wednesday at $8.36.

The company started at $8.46 and shares fluctuated between $8.53 and $8.29 with 3,509,158 shares trading hands.

CommScopempany is averaging 4,915,647 shares traded over the last 30 days. They have lost 22.19% YTD.

CommScopempany is set to release earnings on 2022-05-05.

About CommScope Holding Company Inc

CommScope Holding Company Inc. is pushing the boundaries of technology to create the world's most advanced wired and wireless networks. Its global team of employees, innovators and technologists empower customers to anticipate what's next and invent what's possible.

