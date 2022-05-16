CommScopempany (COMM) Down 2.64% for May 16

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange COMM - Market Data & News Trade

CommScope Holding Company Inc (NASDAQ:COMM) stock was among today's market movers, concluding trading lower 2.64% to $7.01 on May 16.

3,725,708 shares exchanged hands while the 30-day daily average of 4,767,688 shares.

The company's stock has fallen 34.78% so far in 2022.

CommScopempany shares have fluctuated between $5.94 and $22.18 over the past twelve months.

About CommScope Holding Company Inc

CommScope Holding Company Inc. is pushing the boundaries of technology to create the world's most advanced wired and wireless networks. Its global team of employees, innovators and technologists empower customers to anticipate what's next and invent what's possible.

