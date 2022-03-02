Commercial Vehicle (CVGI) gains 7.72% to Close at $8.45 on March 2

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange CVGI - Market Data & News Trade

Commercial Vehicle Group Inc (NASDAQ: CVGI) shares gained 7.72%, or $0.605 per share, to close Wednesday at $8.45. After opening the day at $7.90, shares of Commercial Vehicle fluctuated between $8.49 and $7.86. 215,642 shares traded hands an increase from their 30 day average of 126,537. Wednesday's activity brought Commercial Vehicle’s market cap to $278,503,002.

Commercial Vehicle is headquartered in New Albany, Ohio..

About Commercial Vehicle Group Inc

CVG is a global provider of components and assemblies into two primary end markets - the global vehicle market and the U.S. technology integrator markets. The company provides components and assemblies to global vehicle companies to build original equipment and provides aftermarket products for fleet owners. They also provides mechanical assemblies to warehouse automation integrators and to U.S. military technology integrators.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is based on 15-minute-delayed prices and provided by IEX Cloud as of 4:15 pm ET on the day of publication.

