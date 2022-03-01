Commerce Bancshares, (CBSH) falls 4.32% to Close at $68.68 on March 1

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange CBSH - Market Data & News Trade

Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: CBSH) fell to close at $68.68 Tuesday after losing $3.1 (4.32%) on volume of 507,598 shares. The stock ranged from a high of $71.28 to a low of $67.87 while Commerce Bancshares,’s market cap now stands at $8,317,841,393.

Commerce Bancshares, currently has roughly 4869 employees.

About Commerce Bancshares, Inc.

With $31.5 billion in assets1, Commerce Bancshares, Inc. is a registered bank holding company offering a full line of banking services, including payment solutions, investment management and securities brokerage. Commerce Bank, a subsidiary of Commerce Bancshares, Inc., leverages more than 150 years of proven strength and experience to help individuals and businesses solve financial challenges. In addition to offering payment solutions across the U.S., Commerce Bank currently operates full-service banking facilities across the Midwest including the St. Louis and Kansas City metropolitan areas, Springfield, Central Missouri, Central Illinois, Wichita, Tulsa, Oklahoma City, and Denver. It also maintains commercial offices in Dallas, Houston, Cincinnati, Nashville, Des Moines, Indianapolis, and Grand Rapids. Commerce delivers high-touch service and sophisticated financial solutions at regional branches, commercial offices, ATMs, online, mobile and through a 24/7 customer service line.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

