Comfort Systems USA, (FIX) Loses 3.57% for March 23

Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) shares changed 3.57% today on 338,202 shares - compared to the 30 day average of 179,718 shares traded.

As of today’s closing price of $91.16 the company has a 50 day moving average of $87.77.

The company anticipates its next earnings on 2022-04-27.

Comfort Systems USA, has moved 4.32% so far this year.

About Comfort Systems USA, Inc.

Comfort Systems USA® is a premier provider of business solutions addressing workplace comfort, with 139 locations in 114 cities around the nation.

