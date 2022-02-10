Columbus Mckinnon (CMCO) falls 2.52% in Light Trading on February 10

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange CMCO - Market Data & News Trade

Columbus Mckinnon Corp. (NASDAQ: CMCO), a Getzville, New York, company, fell to close at $44.44 Thursday after losing $1.15 (2.52%) on volume of 109,779 shares. The stock ranged from a high of $45.80 to a low of $44.16 while Columbus Mckinnon’s market cap now stands at $1,266,881,033.

About Columbus Mckinnon Corp.

Columbus McKinnon is a leading worldwide designer, manufacturer and marketer of motion control products and technologies, automated systems and services that efficiently and ergonomically move, lift, position and secure materials. Key products include hoists, crane components, actuators, rigging tools, light rail workstations and digital power and motion control systems. The Company is focused on commercial and industrial applications that require the safety and quality provided by its superior design and engineering know-how. Magnetek is a brand of Columbus McKinnon Corporation.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is provided by IEX Cloud as of 8:05 pm ET on the day of publication.

