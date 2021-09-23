Columbus Mckinnon (CMCO) falls 1.13% to Close at $42.74 on September 22

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange CMCO - Market Data & News Trade

Today, Columbus Mckinnon Corp. Inc’s (NASDAQ: CMCO) stock fell $0.49, accounting for a 1.13% decrease. Columbus Mckinnon opened at $43.64 before trading between $45.28 and $42.72 throughout Wednesday’s session. The activity saw Columbus Mckinnon’s market cap fall to $1,213,765,182 on 132,430 shares -above their 30-day average of 118,014.

About Columbus Mckinnon Corp.

Columbus McKinnon is a leading worldwide designer, manufacturer and marketer of motion control products and technologies, automated systems and services that efficiently and ergonomically move, lift, position and secure materials. Key products include hoists, crane components, actuators, rigging tools, light rail workstations and digital power and motion control systems. The Company is focused on commercial and industrial applications that require the safety and quality provided by its superior design and engineering know-how. Magnetek is a brand of Columbus McKinnon Corporation.

