Columbia Property (CXP) falls 1.59% to Close at $16.77 on August 20

Today, Columbia Property Trust Inc Inc’s (NYSE: CXP) stock fell $0.27, accounting for a 1.59% decrease. Columbia Property opened at $16.98 before trading between $17.10 and $16.66 throughout Friday’s session. The activity saw Columbia Property’s market cap fall to $1,926,939,812 on 646,273 shares -above their 30-day average of 632,275.

About Columbia Property Trust Inc

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE: CXP) creates value through owning, operating and developing Class-A office buildings in New York, San Francisco, Washington D.C., and Boston. The Columbia team is deeply experienced in transactions, asset management and repositioning, leasing, development, and property management. It employs these competencies to grow value across its high-quality, well-leased portfolio of 15 properties that contain more than six million rentable square feet, as well as four properties under development, and also has more than eight million square feet under management for private investors and third parties. Columbia has investment-grade ratings from both Moody's and S&P Global Ratings.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is provided by IEX Cloud as of 8:05 pm ET on the day of publication.

