Columbia, (CLBK) Falls in Light Trading for March 15

Columbia Financial, Inc (NASDAQ:CLBK) shares changed 2.48% today on 69,902 shares - in comparison to their 30 day average of 97,333 shares traded.

After closing today at $22.02 the company has a 50 day moving average of $21.43.

The company is set to release earnings on 2022-04-27.

Columbia, has gained 5.56% so far this year.

About Columbia Financial, Inc

Columbia Financial, Inc. is a Delaware corporation organized as Columbia Bank's mid-tier stock holding company. Columbia Financial, Inc. is a majority-owned subsidiary of Columbia Bank, MHC. Columbia Bank is a federally chartered savings bank headquartered in Fair Lawn, New Jersey. The Bank offers traditional financial services to consumers and businesses in its market areas. As of December 31, 2020 Columbia had total assets of $8.8 billion, loans receivable of $6.2 billion, and operated 61 branches with deposits of $6.8 billion.

