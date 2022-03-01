Columbia, (CLBK) falls 2.35% to Close at $20.74 on March 1

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange CLBK - Market Data & News Trade

Columbia Financial, Inc (NASDAQ: CLBK) fell to close at $20.74 Tuesday after losing $0.5 (2.35%) on volume of 144,907 shares. The stock ranged from a high of $21.26 to a low of $20.48 while Columbia,’s market cap now stands at $2,215,269,535.

About Columbia Financial, Inc

Columbia Financial, Inc. is a Delaware corporation organized as Columbia Bank's mid-tier stock holding company. Columbia Financial, Inc. is a majority-owned subsidiary of Columbia Bank, MHC. Columbia Bank is a federally chartered savings bank headquartered in Fair Lawn, New Jersey. The Bank offers traditional financial services to consumers and businesses in its market areas. As of December 31, 2020 Columbia had total assets of $8.8 billion, loans receivable of $6.2 billion, and operated 61 branches with deposits of $6.8 billion.

Visit Columbia Financial, Inc’s profile for more information.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

To get more information on Columbia Financial, Inc and to follow the company’s latest updates, you can visit the company’s profile page here: Columbia Financial, Inc’s Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don’t forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is based on 15-minute-delayed prices and provided by IEX Cloud as of 4:15 pm ET on the day of publication.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles