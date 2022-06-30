Color Star Co (CSCW) Moves Up in Pre-Market Trading for June 30

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange CSCW - Market Data & News Trade

Color Star Technology Co Ltd (NASDAQ:CSCW) has already climbed $0.0215 in early trading Thursday.

After closing the previous trading session at $0.13, Color Star Co has moved 16.38% higher ahead of market open.

The company rose 1.00% over the last 5 days.

Today could shape up to be a busy day for Color Star Co investors.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on Color Star Technology Co Ltd visit the company profile.

Pre-market prices and movements as of 08:10:32 est.

About Color Star Technology Co Ltd

Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. is registered with the U.S. Security and Exchange Commission and incorporated in the state of Cayman Islands. Color Star Technology Co., Ltd is primarily in the business of Online Entertainment Education with superstars as its instructors.

To get more information on Color Star Technology Co Ltd and to follow the company's latest updates, you can visit the company's profile page here: Color Star Technology Co Ltd's Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don't forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles