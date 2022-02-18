Color Star Co (CSCW) drops 11.30% to Close at $0.52 on February 18

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange CSCW - Market Data & News Trade

Color Star Technology Co Ltd (NASDAQ: CSCW) shares dropped 11.30%, or $0.0657 per share, to close Friday at $0.52. After opening the day at $0.54, shares of Color Star Co fluctuated between $0.58 and $0.47. 5,165,159 shares traded hands an increase from their 30 day average of 2,471,581. Friday's activity brought Color Star Co’s market cap to $59,013,518.

About Color Star Technology Co Ltd

Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. is registered with the U.S. Security and Exchange Commission and incorporated in the state of Cayman Islands. Color Star Technology Co., Ltd is primarily in the business of Online Entertainment Education with superstars as its instructors.

Visit Color Star Technology Co Ltd’s profile for more information.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

To get more information on Color Star Technology Co Ltd and to follow the company’s latest updates, you can visit the company’s profile page here: Color Star Technology Co Ltd’s Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don’t forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is based on 15-minute-delayed prices and provided by IEX Cloud as of 4:15 pm ET on the day of publication.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles