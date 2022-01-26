CollPlant New (CLGN) falls 7.53% on Moderate Volume January 25

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange clgn - Market Data & News Trade

CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd New (NASDAQ: CLGN) shares fell 7.53%, or $0.76 per share, to close Tuesday at $9.34. After opening the day at $9.78, shares of CollPlant New fluctuated between $9.92 and $9.21. 71,931 shares traded hands a decrease from their 30 day average of 97,671. Tuesday's activity brought CollPlant New’s market cap to $0.

CollPlant New is headquartered in P O Box 4132, Rehovot..

About CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd New

CollPlant is a regenerative and aesthetic medicine company focused on 3D bioprinting of tissues and organs, and medical aesthetics. The Company's products are based on its rhCollagen (recombinant human collagen) produced with CollPlant's proprietary plant based genetic engineering technology. These products address indications for the diverse fields of tissue repair, aesthetics, and organ manufacturing, and are ushering in a new era in regenerative and aesthetic medicine. CollPlant recently entered a development and global commercialization agreement for dermal and soft tissue fillers with Allergan, an AbbVie company, the global leader in the dermal filler market.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

