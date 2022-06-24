Collegium (COLL) Gains in Active Trading for June 24

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange COLL - Market Data & News Trade

Today, Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:COLL) gained $1.04 to close Friday at $18.30.

The company began the day at $17.30 and shares fluctuated between $18.31 and $17.18 with 775,097 shares trading hands.

Collegium is averaging 308,034 shares traded over the last 30 days. They have lost 7.60% YTD.

Collegium expects its next earnings on 2022-08-04.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on Collegium visit the company profile.

About Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc

Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company committed to being the leader in responsible pain management. Collegium's headquarters are located in Stoughton, Massachusetts.

To get more information on Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc and to follow the company's latest updates, you can visit the company's profile page here: Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc's Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don't forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles