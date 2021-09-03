Collaborative Series - Rareview Dynamic Fixedome ETF (RDFI) falls 0.32% on Moderate Volume September 2

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange RDFI - Market Data & News Trade

Collaborative Investment Series Trust - Rareview Dynamic Fixed Income ETF (CBOE: RDFI) shares fell 0.32%, or $0.0947 per share, to close Thursday at $29.98. After opening the day at $30.26, shares of Collaborative Series - Rareview Dynamic Fixedome ETF fluctuated between $30.26 and $29.96. 33,050 shares traded hands a decrease from their 30 day average of 36,217. Thursday's activity brought Collaborative Series - Rareview Dynamic Fixedome ETF’s market cap to $52,466,750.

Visit Collaborative Investment Series Trust - Rareview Dynamic Fixed Income ETF's profile for more information.

About CBOE Global Markets

CBOE operates the largest options exchange and the third largest stock exchange in the U.S. CBOE runs a total of four separate stock exchanges that it acquired through the acquisition of Bats Global Markets in 2017. Collectively, these exchanges account for about 17% of total US equities volume.

