Colfax (CFX) falls 2.75% in Light Trading on March 4

Colfax Corp (NYSE: CFX) shares fell 2.75%, or $1.1 per share, to close Friday at $38.90. After opening the day at $39.30, shares of Colfax fluctuated between $39.48 and $38.62. 957,741 shares traded hands a decrease from their 30 day average of 1,493,410. Friday's activity brought Colfax’s market cap to $6,275,752,249.

Colfax is headquartered in Annapolis Junction, Maryland..

About Colfax Corp

Colfax Corporation is a leading diversified technology company that provides specialty medical technologies and fabrication technology products and services to customers around the world, principally under the DJO and ESAB brands. Colfax believes that its brands are among the most highly recognized in each of the markets that it serves. The Company uses its Colfax Business System ('CBS'), a comprehensive set of tools, processes and values, to create superior value for customers, shareholders and associates.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is based on 15-minute-delayed prices and provided by IEX Cloud as of 4:15 pm ET on the day of publication.

