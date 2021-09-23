Cohn Robbins (CRHC) falls 0.20% on Moderate Volume September 22

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange CRHC - Market Data & News Trade

Today, Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp - Class A Inc’s (NYSE: CRHC) stock fell $0.02, accounting for a 0.20% decrease. Cohn Robbins opened at $9.79 before trading between $9.81 and $9.77 throughout Wednesday’s session. The activity saw Cohn Robbins’s market cap fall to $810,612,000 on 77,360 shares -below their 30-day average of 393,400.

About Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp - Class A

Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp. is a blank check company founded for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company intends to capitalize on the approximately 70 years of combined experience of its founders in investing and managing capital across markets and industries, structuring transactions, and building businesses. While the company may pursue an acquisition in any business industry or sector, there are attractive trends in several industries where its founders have particular expertise, including consumer and, within the technology sector, software and fintech. The company intends to target large, private equity and venture capital-owned assets, founder-led businesses and corporate carve-outs.

Twitter (NYSE: TWTR) disclosed a binding agreement to settle a consolidated class-action lawsuit, under which the social media company will pay $809.5 million to resolve claims it provided misleading information to investors.

JPMorgan is following Goldman Sachs into a crowded UK market.

The Federal Reserve is reviewing the ethics policies that govern the financial holdings and activities of its senior officials in the wake of recent disclosures that two regional Fed presidents engaged in extensive trading last year.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

