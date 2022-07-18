Cohn Robbins (CRHC) Climbs in Pre-Market Trading for July 18

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange CRHC - Market Data & News Trade

Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp - Class A (NYSE:CRHC) has already climbed $0.62 in early trading Monday.

After closing the previous trading session at $9.96, Cohn Robbins has moved 6.23% higher ahead of market open.

The company has increased 0.20% over the last 5 days.

Today could shape up to be a busy day for Cohn Robbins investors.

Pre-market prices and movements as of 06:34:42 est.

About Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp - Class A

Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp. is a blank check company founded for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company intends to capitalize on the approximately 70 years of combined experience of its founders in investing and managing capital across markets and industries, structuring transactions, and building businesses. While the company may pursue an acquisition in any business industry or sector, there are attractive trends in several industries where its founders have particular expertise, including consumer and, within the technology sector, software and fintech. The company intends to target large, private equity and venture capital-owned assets, founder-led businesses and corporate carve-outs.

