Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund (RFI) falls 2.89% on Strong Volume February 22

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund Inc (NYSE: RFI), a New York, New York, company, fell to close at $14.44 Tuesday after losing $0.43 (2.89%) on volume of 86,639 shares. The stock ranged from a high of $14.78 to a low of $14.42 while Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund’s market cap now stands at $379,058,650.

About Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund Inc

The investment objective of the Fund is to achieve a high total return through investment in real estate securities. Real estate securities include common stocks, preferred stocks and other equity securities of any market capitalization issued by real estate companies, including real estate investment trusts (REITs) and similar REIT-like entities.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is based on 15-minute-delayed prices and provided by IEX Cloud as of 4:15 pm ET on the day of publication.

