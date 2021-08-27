Cohen & Steers Qualityome Realty Fund, (RQI) falls 0.89% for August 26

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange RQI - Market Data & News Trade

Today, Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. Inc’s (NYSE: RQI) stock fell $0.14, accounting for a 0.89% decrease. Cohen & Steers Qualityome Realty Fund, opened at $15.69 before trading between $15.72 and $15.52 throughout Thursday’s session. The activity saw Cohen & Steers Qualityome Realty Fund,’s market cap fall to $2,086,139,779 on 403,708 shares -above their 30-day average of 366,900.

About Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc.

The primary investment objective of the Fund is high current income through investment in real estate securities. The secondary investment objective is capital appreciation. Real estate securities include common stocks, preferred stocks and other equity securities of any market capitalization issued by real estate companies, including real estate investment trusts (REITs) and similar REIT-like entities.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

