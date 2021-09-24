Cohen & Steers Duration Preferred andome Fund (LDP) falls 0.18% for September 23

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange LDP - Market Data & News Trade

Today, Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund Inc Inc’s (NYSE: LDP) stock fell $0.05, accounting for a 0.18% decrease. Cohen & Steers Duration Preferred andome Fund opened at $27.40 before trading between $27.40 and $27.05 throughout Thursday’s session. The activity saw Cohen & Steers Duration Preferred andome Fund’s market cap fall to $786,729,835 on 33,908 shares -below their 30-day average of 33,994.

About Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund Inc

The primary investment objective of the Fund is high current income through investment in preferred and other income securities. The secondary investment objective is capital appreciation. Preferred and other income securities are issued by U.S. and non-U.S. companies like banks, insurance companies, REITs, other diversified financials as well as utility, energy, pipeline and telecommunications companies.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is provided by IEX Cloud as of 8:05 pm ET on the day of publication.

