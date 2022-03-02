Cohen & Steers (CNS) gains 3.08% on Moderate Volume March 2

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange CNS - Market Data & News Trade

Cohen & Steers Inc. (NYSE: CNS), a New York, New York, company, gained to close at $81.22 Wednesday after gaining $2.43 (3.08%) on volume of 86,756 shares. The stock ranged from a high of $81.88 to a low of $79.19 while Cohen & Steers’s market cap now stands at $3,953,376,840.

About Cohen & Steers Inc.

Cohen & Steers is a global investment manager specializing in liquid real assets, including real estate securities, listed infrastructure and natural resource equities, as well as preferred securities and other income solutions. Founded in 1986, the firm is headquartered in New York City, with offices in London, Dublin, Hong Kong and Tokyo.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is based on 15-minute-delayed prices and provided by IEX Cloud as of 4:15 pm ET on the day of publication.

