Cohen & Company (COHN) Falls 2.31% on March 22

Shares of Cohen & Company Inc (NYSE: COHN) lost 2.31% Tuesday.

As of 11:45:13 est, Cohen & Company sits at $16.10 and has moved $0.38 so far today.

Cohen & Company has moved 16.17% over the last 30 days and has moved YTD 16.21% based on the prior day’s close.

The company expects its next earnings on 2022-05-05.

About Cohen & Company Inc

Cohen & Company is a financial services company specializing in fixed income markets. It was founded in 1999 as an investment firm focused on small-cap financial institutions but has grown to provide an expanding range of capital markets and asset management services. Cohen & Company's operating segments are Capital Markets, Asset Management, and Principal Investing. The Capital Markets segment consists of fixed income sales, trading, and matched book repo financing as well as new issue placements in corporate and securitized products, and advisory services, operating primarily through Cohen & Company's subsidiaries, J.V.B. Financial Group, LLC in the United States and Cohen & Company Financial (Europe) Limited in Europe. The Asset Management segment manages assets through collateralized debt obligations, managed accounts, and investment funds. As of March 31, 2020, the Company managed approximately $2.7 billion in fixed income assets in a variety of asset classes including US and European trust preferred securities, subordinated debt, and corporate loans. The Principal Investing segment is comprised primarily of investments the Company has made for the purpose of earning an investment return rather than investments made to support its trading, matched book repo, or other capital markets business activity.

