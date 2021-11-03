Cohen & Company (COHN) drops 11.88% for November 2

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange COHN - Market Data & News

Cohen & Company Inc (NYSE: COHN) shares dropped 11.88%, or $2.54 per share, to close Tuesday at $18.84. After opening the day at $19.50, shares of Cohen & Company fluctuated between $20.31 and $18.20. 132,324 shares traded hands an increase from their 30 day average of 41,286. Tuesday's activity brought Cohen & Company’s market cap to $30,601,605.

Cohen & Company is a financial services company specializing in fixed income markets. It was founded in 1999 as an investment firm focused on small-cap financial institutions but has grown to provide an expanding range of capital markets and asset management services. Cohen & Company's operating segments are Capital Markets, Asset Management, and Principal Investing. The Capital Markets segment consists of fixed income sales, trading, and matched book repo financing as well as new issue placements in corporate and securitized products, and advisory services, operating primarily through Cohen & Company's subsidiaries, J.V.B. Financial Group, LLC in the United States and Cohen & Company Financial (Europe) Limited in Europe. The Asset Management segment manages assets through collateralized debt obligations, managed accounts, and investment funds. As of March 31, 2020, the Company managed approximately $2.7 billion in fixed income assets in a variety of asset classes including US and European trust preferred securities, subordinated debt, and corporate loans. The Principal Investing segment is comprised primarily of investments the Company has made for the purpose of earning an investment return rather than investments made to support its trading, matched book repo, or other capital markets business activity.

T. Rowe Price To Acquire Oak Hill Advisors for $4.2 Billion

T. Rowe Price Group Inc plans to acquire credit manager Oak Hill Advisors for up to $4.2 billion, marking its first big expansion into private markets as part of a bid to grow beyond its mutual fund retirement business.

Last week, the Baltimore-based money management firm said it will pay cash and stock to acquire 100% of the equity of Oak Hill, which, as of July 31, has $53 billion of capital under management.

The Great Labor Dilemma — How It Began and Where We Are Now

In September, the US economy added 194,000 jobs, far below consensus analyst expectations of 500,000 jobs. The unemployment rate moved lower to 4.8% from 5.2% in August. Ironically, there are plenty of jobs available for workers, but companies across all sectors report challenging conditions for attracting workers.

Coca-Cola Acquires Full Ownership of Bodyarmor for $5.8 Billion

The Coca-Cola Company (KO) has acquired full ownership of premium sports drink maker BodyArmor Sports Nutrition in its largest ever brand acquisition.

Bloomberg News reported last week that a deal was imminent based on confidential sources.

In 2018, Coca-Cola bought a 15% stake in BodyArmor for an undisclosed amount and became the brand’s second largest shareholder. Under the terms of that deal, Coca-Cola was given the opportunity to fully acquire the company in the future.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

