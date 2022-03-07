Cognizant (CTSH) Falls 2.57% for March 7

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange CTSH - Market Data & News Trade

Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. - Class A (NASDAQ:CTSH) moved 2.57% lower on March 7 to close at $86.60.

4,488,584 exchanged hands. Their current average 30 day volume is 3,284,886 shares.

Cognizant has moved 0.48% year-to-date in 2022.

The company is set to release earnings on 2022-05-04.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. - Class A

Cognizant is one of the world's leading professional services companies, transforming clients' business, operating, and technology models for the digital era. Its unique industry-based, consultative approach helps clients envision, build and run more innovative and efficient businesses. Headquartered in the U.S., Cognizant is ranked 194 on the Fortune 500 and is consistently listed among the most admired companies in the world.

