Cognex (CGNX) falls 2.32% in Light Trading on February 3

Today, Cognex Corp. Inc’s (NASDAQ: CGNX) stock fell $1.53, accounting for a 2.32% decrease. Cognex opened at $64.60 before trading between $65.56 and $64.07 throughout Thursday’s session. The activity saw Cognex’s market cap fall to $11,392,310,863 on 520,447 shares -below their 30-day average of 782,211.

About Cognex Corp.

Cognex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a wide range of image-based products, which use artificial intelligence (AI) techniques that give them the human-like ability to make decisions on what they see. Cognex products include machine vision systems, machine vision sensors, and barcode readers that are used in factories and distribution centers around the world where they eliminate production and shipping errors.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is provided by IEX Cloud as of 8:05 pm ET on the day of publication.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

