Coffee (JVA) Rises 6.67% on June 24

Today Coffee Holding Co Inc (NASDAQ: JVA) is trading 6.67% higher.

The latest price, as of 11:49:21 est, was $2.56. Coffee has moved $0.16 over the previous day’s close.

8,295 shares have traded hands.

As of the previous close, Coffee has moved YTD 44.41%. The company anticipates its next earnings on 2022-09-13.

About Coffee Holding Co Inc

Founded in 1971, Coffee Holding Co., Inc. (NASDAQ: JVA) is a leading integrated wholesale coffee roaster and dealer in the United States and one of the few coffee companies that offers a broad array of coffee products across the entire spectrum of consumer tastes, preferences and price points. Coffee Holding has been a family-operated business for three generations and has remained profitable through varying cycles in the coffee industry and the economy. The Company's private label and branded coffee products are sold throughout the United States, Canada, and abroad to supermarkets, wholesalers, and individually owned and multi-unit retail customers.

