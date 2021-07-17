Coffee Holding Co Inc (JVA) gains 0.19% for July 16

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange JVA - Market Data & News Trade

Coffee Holding Co Inc (NASDAQ: JVA) shares gained 0.19%, or $0.01 per share, to close Friday at $5.18. After opening the day at $5.16, shares of Coffee Co fluctuated between $5.29 and $5.10. 20,153 shares traded hands a decrease from their 30 day average of 34,614. Friday's activity brought Coffee Co’s market cap to $29,570,543.

Coffee Co is headquartered in Staten Island, New York..

About Coffee Holding Co Inc

Founded in 1971, Coffee Holding Co., Inc. (NASDAQ: JVA) is a leading integrated wholesale coffee roaster and dealer in the United States and one of the few coffee companies that offers a broad array of coffee products across the entire spectrum of consumer tastes, preferences and price points. Coffee Holding has been a family-operated business for three generations and has remained profitable through varying cycles in the coffee industry and the economy. The Company's private label and branded coffee products are sold throughout the United States, Canada, and abroad to supermarkets, wholesalers, and individually owned and multi-unit retail customers.

Visit Coffee Holding Co Inc’s profile for more information.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

To get more information on Coffee Holding Co Inc and to follow the company’s latest updates, you can visit the company’s profile page here: Coffee Holding Co Inc’s Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don’t forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is provided by IEX Cloud as of 8:05 pm ET on the day of publication.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer