Coeur Mining (CDE) falls 5.31% to Close at $4.28 on February 18

Today, Coeur Mining Inc Inc’s (NYSE: CDE) stock fell $0.24, accounting for a 5.31% decrease. Coeur Mining opened at $4.52 before trading between $4.53 and $4.21 throughout Friday’s session. The activity saw Coeur Mining’s market cap fall to $1,099,762,512 on 13,613,233 shares -above their 30-day average of 5,077,379.

About Coeur Mining Inc

Coeur Mining, Inc. is a U.S.-based, well-diversified, growing precious metals producer with five wholly-owned operations: the Palmarejo gold-silver complex in Mexico, the Rochester silver-gold mine in Nevada, the Kensington gold mine in Alaska, the Wharf gold mine in South Dakota, and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine in British Columbia. In addition, Coeur has interests in several precious metals exploration projects throughout North America.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is based on 15-minute-delayed prices and provided by IEX Cloud as of 4:15 pm ET on the day of publication.

