Codorus Valley, (CVLY) Drops 2.65% for May 10

Today, Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLY) was down $0.6 to close Tuesday at $22.06.

The company started at $22.90 and shares fluctuated between $22.90 and $21.81 with 24,253 shares trading hands.

Codorus Valley, is averaging 12,743 shares traded over the last 30 days. They have rose 6.71% YTD.

Codorus Valley, is set to release earnings on 2022-07-21.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on Codorus Valley, visit the company profile.

About Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc.

Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. is the largest independent financial services holding company headquartered in York, Pennsylvania. Codorus Valley primarily operates through its financial services subsidiary, PeoplesBank, A Codorus Valley Company. PeoplesBank offers a full range of consumer, business, wealth management, and mortgage services at financial centers located in communities throughout South Central Pennsylvania and Central Maryland.

