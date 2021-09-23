Cocrystal Pharma (COCP) falls 2.86% on Moderate Volume September 22

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange COCP - Market Data & News Trade

Today, Cocrystal Pharma Inc Inc’s (NASDAQ: COCP) stock fell $0.03, accounting for a 2.86% decrease. Cocrystal Pharma opened at $1.04 before trading between $1.04 and $1.00 throughout Wednesday’s session. The activity saw Cocrystal Pharma’s market cap fall to $99,418,130 on 932,298 shares -below their 30-day average of 1,547,117.

About Cocrystal Pharma Inc

Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company discovering and developing novel antiviral therapeutics that target the replication process of influenza viruses, coronaviruses (including SARS-CoV-2), hepatitis C viruses and noroviruses. Cocrystal employs unique structure-based technologies and Nobel Prize-winning expertise to create first- and best-in-class antiviral drugs.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

