Cocrystal Pharma (COCP) Drops 7.05% for June 13

Cocrystal Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:COCP) shares moved 7.05% today on 218,761 shares - compared to the 30 day average of 178,899 shares traded.

As of today’s closing price of $0.38 the company has a 50 day moving average of $0.4264.

The company is set to release earnings on 2022-08-15.

Cocrystal Pharma lost 37.11% so far this year.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on Cocrystal Pharma visit the company profile.

About Cocrystal Pharma Inc

Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company discovering and developing novel antiviral therapeutics that target the replication process of influenza viruses, coronaviruses (including SARS-CoV-2), hepatitis C viruses and noroviruses. Cocrystal employs unique structure-based technologies and Nobel Prize-winning expertise to create first- and best-in-class antiviral drugs.

