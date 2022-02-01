Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (CCEP) gains 2.03% in Active Trading on February 1

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange CCEP - Market Data & News Trade

Coca-Cola European Partners Plc (NYSE: CCEP), a Uxbridge, Greater, company, gained to close at $58.31 Tuesday after gaining $1.16 (2.03%) on volume of 1,219,306 shares. The stock ranged from a high of $58.46 to a low of $56.73 while Coca-Cola Europacific Partners’s market cap now stands at $26,603,064,716.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners currently has roughly 23300 employees.

About Coca-Cola European Partners Plc

Coca-Cola European Partners Plc engages in the distribution and sale of ready-to-drink beverages. The firm operates through the following brands: Coca-Cola, Diet Coke or Coca-Cola Light, Coke Zero, Coca-Cola Life, Fanta, and Sprite. It also offers energy drinks, waters, juices, sports drinks and ready-to-drink teas. The company was founded on August 4, 2015 and is headquartered in Uxbridge, the United Kingdom.

Visit Coca-Cola European Partners Plc’s profile for more information.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

To get more information on Coca-Cola European Partners Plc and to follow the company’s latest updates, you can visit the company’s profile page here: Coca-Cola European Partners Plc’s Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don’t forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is provided by IEX Cloud as of 8:05 pm ET on the day of publication.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles

Shipping Companies Flush With Cash, With Some Splashing Jumbo Employee Bonuses Badger Meter Beats Q4 Estimates, Posts Record Revenue Algoma Steel Upgrades Power Plant in Transition to Green Steelmaking Insulet Gets FDA Clearance for Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System