Coca-Cola European Partners Plc (NYSE: CCEP) shares fell 5.35%, or $2.74 per share, to close Tuesday at $48.47. After opening the day at $50.87, shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners fluctuated between $50.87 and $48.25. 1,614,645 shares traded hands an increase from their 30 day average of 1,218,852. Tuesday's activity brought Coca-Cola Europacific Partners’s market cap to $22,118,281,704.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners is headquartered in Uxbridge, Greater, and employs more than 23300 people helmed by CEO Damian Paul Gammell

About Coca-Cola European Partners Plc

Coca-Cola European Partners Plc engages in the distribution and sale of ready-to-drink beverages. The firm operates through the following brands: Coca-Cola, Diet Coke or Coca-Cola Light, Coke Zero, Coca-Cola Life, Fanta, and Sprite. It also offers energy drinks, waters, juices, sports drinks and ready-to-drink teas. The company was founded on August 4, 2015 and is headquartered in Uxbridge, the United Kingdom.

