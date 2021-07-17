Coca-Cola Consolidated Inc (COKE) gains 0.94% for July 16

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange COKE - Market Data & News Trade

Coca-Cola Consolidated Inc (NASDAQ: COKE) shares gained 0.94%, or $3.86 per share, to close Friday at $414.63. After opening the day at $413.01, shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated fluctuated between $418.00 and $410.80. 22,037 shares traded hands a decrease from their 30 day average of 34,816. Friday's activity brought Coca-Cola Consolidated’s market cap to $2,961,058,170.

Coca-Cola Consolidated is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina..

About Coca-Cola Consolidated Inc

Coca-Cola Consolidated is the largest Coca-Cola bottler in the United States. Its Purpose is to honor God, serve others, pursue excellence and grow profitably. For over 118 years, the company has been deeply committed to the consumers, customers and communities that serves and passionates about the broad portfolio of beverages and services it offers. The Company makes, sells and distributes beverages of The Coca-Cola Company and other partner companies in more than 300 brands and flavors across 14 states and the District of Columbia to over 66 million consumers.

