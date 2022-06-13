Coca-Cola Consolidated (COKE) Down in Active Trading for June 13

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange COKE - Market Data & News Trade

Today, Coca-Cola Consolidated Inc (NASDAQ:COKE) fell $30.37 to finish the day Monday at $551.98.

The company began the day at $568.78 and shares fluctuated between $577.97 and $549.51 with 53,960 shares trading hands.

Coca-Cola Consolidated is averaging 47,835 shares traded over the last 30 days. They have fell 5.86% YTD.

Coca-Cola Consolidated is set to release earnings on 2022-08-09.

About Coca-Cola Consolidated Inc

Coca-Cola Consolidated is the largest Coca-Cola bottler in the United States. Its Purpose is to honor God, serve others, pursue excellence and grow profitably. For over 118 years, the company has been deeply committed to the consumers, customers and communities that serves and passionates about the broad portfolio of beverages and services it offers. The Company makes, sells and distributes beverages of The Coca-Cola Company and other partner companies in more than 300 brands and flavors across 14 states and the District of Columbia to over 66 million consumers.

