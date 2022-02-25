Coca-Cola Co (KO) gains 3.87% to Close at $62.85 on February 25

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange KO - Market Data & News Trade

Coca-Cola Co (NYSE: KO), a Atlanta, Georgia, company, gained to close at $62.85 Friday after gaining $2.34 (3.87%) on volume of 21,436,147 shares. The stock ranged from a high of $62.90 to a low of $60.92 while Coca-Cola Co’s market cap now stands at $272,484,497,408.

Coca-Cola Co currently has roughly 86200 employees.

About Coca-Cola Co

The Coca-Cola Company is a total beverage company with products sold in more than 200 countries and territories. The company’s purpose is to refresh the world and make a difference. The Company's portfolio of brands includes Coca-Cola, Sprite, Fanta and other sparkling soft drinks. The Company's hydration, sports, coffee and tea brands include Dasani, smartwater, vitaminwater, Topo Chico, Powerade, Costa, Georgia, Gold Peak, Honest and Ayataka. The Company's nutrition, juice, dairy and plant-based beverage brands include Minute Maid, Simply, innocent, Del Valle, fairlife and AdeS. The Company's constantly transforming our portfolio, from reducing sugar in our drinks to bringing innovative new products to market. The Company seeks to positively impact people’s lives, communities and the planet through water replenishment, packaging recycling, sustainable sourcing practices and carbon emissions reductions across our value chain. Together with our bottling partners, we employ more than 700,000 people, helping bring economic opportunity to local communities worldwide.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

