Coastal (CCB) Gains in Active Trading for April 13

Today, Coastal Financial Corp (NASDAQ:CCB) rose $1.05 to end the day Wednesday at $44.13.

The company began the day at $42.97 and shares fluctuated between $44.34 and $42.97 with 38,959 shares trading hands.

Coastal is averaging 36,760 shares traded over the last 30 days. They have lost 14.90% YTD.

Coastal anticipates its next earnings on 2022-04-27.

About Coastal Financial Corp

Coastal Financial Corporation (the 'Company'), is an Everett, Washington based bank holding company with Coastal Community Bank (the 'Bank'), a full-service commercial bank, as its sole wholly-owned banking subsidiary. The Bank operates through its 15 branches in Snohomish, Island, and King Counties, the Internet and its mobile banking application.

