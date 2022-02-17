Co-Diagnostics (CODX) falls 5.71% for February 17

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange CODX - Market Data & News Trade

Today, Co-Diagnostics Inc Inc’s (NASDAQ: CODX) stock fell $0.38, accounting for a 5.71% decrease. Co-Diagnostics opened at $6.65 before trading between $6.68 and $6.24 throughout Thursday’s session. The activity saw Co-Diagnostics’s market cap fall to $181,139,610 on 475,113 shares -above their 30-day average of 383,804.

About Co-Diagnostics Inc

Co-Diagnostics, Inc., a Utah corporation, is a molecular diagnostics company that develops, manufactures and markets a state-of-the-art diagnostics technology. The Company's technology is utilized for tests that are designed using the detection and/or analysis of nucleic acid molecules (DNA or RNA). The Company also uses its proprietary technology to design specific tests to locate genetic markers for use in industries other than infectious disease and license the use of those tests to specific customers.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is based on 15-minute-delayed prices and provided by IEX Cloud as of 4:15 pm ET on the day of publication.

