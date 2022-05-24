Cns (CNSP) Drops 5.94% on May 24

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange CNSP - Market Data & News Trade

Cns Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: CNSP) shares are down 5.94%, or $0.017 per share, as on 11:52:19 est today. After Opening the Day at $0.29, 232,748 shares of Cns have traded hands and the stock has moved between $0.29 and $0.25.

So far this year the company has a YTD change of 59.27%.

Cns expects its next earnings on 2022-08-12.

About Cns Pharmaceuticals Inc

CNS Pharmaceuticals is developing novel treatments for primary and metastatic cancers of the brain and central nervous system. Its lead drug candidate, Berubicin, is proposed for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme (GBM), an aggressive and incurable form of brain cancer. CNS holds a worldwide exclusive license to the Berubicin chemical compound and has acquired all data and know-how from Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. related to a completed Phase 1 clinical trial with Berubicin in malignant brain tumors, which Reata conducted in 2006. In this trial the overall response rate of stable disease or better was 44%.

