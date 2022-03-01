Cns (CNSP) drops 14.85% to Close at $0.33 on March 1

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange CNSP - Market Data & News Trade

Cns Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: CNSP) shares dropped 14.85%, or $0.0579 per share, to close Tuesday at $0.33. After opening the day at $0.39, shares of Cns fluctuated between $0.55 and $0.31. 13,928,620 shares traded hands an increase from their 30 day average of 625,661. Tuesday's activity brought Cns’s market cap to $9,272,553.

About Cns Pharmaceuticals Inc

CNS Pharmaceuticals is developing novel treatments for primary and metastatic cancers of the brain and central nervous system. Its lead drug candidate, Berubicin, is proposed for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme (GBM), an aggressive and incurable form of brain cancer. CNS holds a worldwide exclusive license to the Berubicin chemical compound and has acquired all data and know-how from Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. related to a completed Phase 1 clinical trial with Berubicin in malignant brain tumors, which Reata conducted in 2006. In this trial the overall response rate of stable disease or better was 44%.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is based on 15-minute-delayed prices and provided by IEX Cloud as of 4:15 pm ET on the day of publication.

