CNO (CNO) Down 2.78% for April 29

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange CNO - Market Data & News Trade

CNO Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CNO) stock was among today's market movers, finishing trading down 2.78% to $24.14 on April 29.

749,700 shares were traded today in comparison to the 30-day daily average of 746,235 shares.

The company's stock has moved 4.75% so far in 2022.

CNO shares have traded in a range between $[week52Low] and $[week52High] over the past twelve months.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on CNO visit the company profile.

About CNO Financial Group Inc

CNO Financial Group, Inc. secures the future of middle-income America. CNO provides life and health insurance, annuities, financial services, and workforce benefits solutions through its family of brands, including Bankers Life, Colonial Penn and Washington National. Its customers work hard to save for the future, and the company helps protect their health, income and retirement needs with 3.2 million policies and more than $35 billionin total assets. Its 3,400 associates, 5,000 exclusive agents and 4,000 independent partner agents guide individuals, families and businesses through a lifetime of financial decisions.

To get more information on CNO Financial Group Inc and to follow the company's latest updates, you can visit the company's profile page here: CNO Financial Group Inc's Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don't forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles

Five Fallen Biotech Stocks We're Watching for Rebounds Innate Pharma Gets $50 Million From AstraZeneca as Monalizumab Phase 3 Lung Cancer Trial Begins Cohere Technologies Focused on 5G Fixed Wireless Access: Jeff Kagan Arizona Sonoran Copper Raises C$35 Million, Including Strategic Investment by Rio Tinto