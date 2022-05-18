CNB (PA) (CCNE) Loses in Light Trading for May 18

CNB Financial Corp (PA) (NASDAQ:CCNE) stock was among today's market movers, ending trading down 3.34% to $24.33 on May 18.

19,996 shares traded today while the 30-day daily average of 26,430 shares.

The company's stock dropped 4.39% so far in 2022.

CNB (PA) shares have fluctuated between $21.64 and $28.21 over the past twelve months.

About CNB Financial Corp (PA)

CNB Financial Corporation is a financial holding company with consolidated assets of approximately $4.7 billion. CNB Financial Corporation conducts business primarily through its principal subsidiary, CNB Bank. CNB Bank is a full-service bank engaging in a full range of banking activities and services, including trust and wealth management services, for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. CNB Bank operations include a private banking division, one loan production office, one drive-up office and 44 full-service offices in Pennsylvania, Ohio, and New York. CNB Bank's divisions include ERIEBANK, based in Erie, Pennsylvania, with offices in northwest Pennsylvania and northeast Ohio; FCBank, based in Worthington, Ohio, with offices in central Ohio; and BankOnBuffalo, based in Buffalo, New York, with offices in northern New York. CNB Bank is headquartered in Clearfield, Pennsylvania, with offices in central and north central Pennsylvania.

