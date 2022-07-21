CN Energy (CNEY) Moves Up in Pre-Market Trading for July 21

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange CNEY - Market Data & News Trade

Shares of CN Energy Group Inc (NASDAQ:CNEY) are on the move in pre-market trading for July 21.

Ahead of the market's open, CN Energy stock has risen 7.17% from the previous session’s close.

CN Energy rose $0.2338 in the last session and looks to be in play again today.

Pre-market prices and movements as of 08:09:39 est.

About CN Energy Group Inc

CN Energy Group. Inc. is a China-based manufacturer and supplier of wood-based activated carbon and a producer of biomass electricity. The Company also provides activated carbon related technical services. Its wood-based activated carbon is primarily used in pharmaceutical manufacturing, industrial manufacturing, water purification, environmental protection, and food and beverage production.

