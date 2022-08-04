CN Energy (CNEY) Gains in Pre-Market Trading for August 4

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange CNEY - Market Data & News Trade

CN Energy Group Inc - Class A (NASDAQ:CNEY) has already risen $0.1666 in early trading Thursday.

After closing the previous trading session at $2.60, CN Energy has moved 6.40% higher ahead of market open.

The company fell 4.50% over the last 5 days.

Today could shape up to be an interesting day for CN Energy investors.

About CN Energy Group Inc - Class A

CN Energy Group. Inc. is a China-based manufacturer and supplier of wood-based activated carbon and a producer of biomass electricity. The Company also provides activated carbon related technical services. Its wood-based activated carbon is primarily used in pharmaceutical manufacturing, industrial manufacturing, water purification, environmental protection, and food and beverage production.

