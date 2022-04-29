CMS Energy (CMS) Loses in Active Trading for April 29

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange CMS - Market Data & News Trade

Today, CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS) was down $2.18 to end the day Friday at $68.69.

The company began the day at $70.52 and shares fluctuated between $70.60 and $68.55 with 1,986,641 shares trading hands.

CMS Energy is averaging 1,903,818 shares traded over the last 30 days. They have gained 9.73% YTD.

CMS Energy anticipates its next earnings on 2022-05-03.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on CMS Energy visit the company profile.

About CMS Energy Corporation

Consumers Energy, Michigan's largest energy provider, is the principal subsidiary of CMS Energy , providing natural gas and/or electricity to 6.7 million of the state's 10 million residents in all 68 Lower Peninsula counties.

To get more information on CMS Energy Corporation and to follow the company's latest updates, you can visit the company's profile page here: CMS Energy Corporation's Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don't forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles

Five Fallen Biotech Stocks We're Watching for Rebounds Innate Pharma Gets $50 Million From AstraZeneca as Monalizumab Phase 3 Lung Cancer Trial Begins Cohere Technologies Focused on 5G Fixed Wireless Access: Jeff Kagan Arizona Sonoran Copper Raises C$35 Million, Including Strategic Investment by Rio Tinto