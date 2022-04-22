CMS Energy (CMS) Falls in Light Trading for April 22

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange CMS - Market Data & News Trade

CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS) stock was among today's market movers, finishing trading lower 1.48% to $71.76 on April 22.

1,359,878 shares traded hands in comparison to the 30-day daily average of 1,881,494 shares.

The company's stock has moved 12.78% so far in 2022.

CMS Energy shares have moved between $[week52Low] and $[week52High] over the past twelve months.

About CMS Energy Corporation

Consumers Energy, Michigan's largest energy provider, is the principal subsidiary of CMS Energy , providing natural gas and/or electricity to 6.7 million of the state's 10 million residents in all 68 Lower Peninsula counties.

